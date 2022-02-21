Huge Amount of Arms, Explosives Found In Maoist Dump In Odisha

In a joint operation by the Special Operating Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF), a Maoist dump including incriminating articles were found in the border area of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in Malkangiri district on Sunday.

The recovery was made near the jungle area of Nadmenjeri village under Jantri gram panchayat under Jodambo police limits in the Malkangiri district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Wadhmani was quoted as saying by ANI.

A large number of arms and ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), explosives, Maoist literature and other incriminating evidences were also recovered from the site.

The Malkangiri SP said, “This has led to the recovery and seizure of a large number of arms, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), explosives, Maoist literature and other incriminating articles.”

These articles were suspected to have been used in making IEDs and to target villagers and police teams during Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) elections, he added.

SP Wadhmani further informed that the team had seized a country-made gun, a tiffin IED approximately 0.5 Kg, a pressure IED, three broken country-made pistols, one broken country-made revolver, 42 metres codex wire, two detonators, three banners, a tiffin container for IED making, literature, three batteries, 15 electric wire, three mobile charger pin, two remote, an electronic mechanism, a cutting plier, a hammer, a hacksaw, two CD plate, iron scrap material and electronic scrap material.

He also stated that it was a major setback to the subversive and anti-national Maoists in this area, adding that the police department suspect the explosives along with items belonging to the Maoist cadres of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) to carry out their anti-national activities.

Wadhmani said, “Malkangiri Police are confident of ensuring free, fair, and safe Panchayat elections in Swabhiman Anchal.”