Huge Cache of Pakistani-Origin Arms, Explosives Seized in J&K's Poonch

The Indian Army's Romeo Force uncovered a significant cache of weapons and explosives in the Jhullas area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Acting on a tip-off, Army personnel launched a search operation, leading to the recovery of arms and explosives from a suspected terrorist’s bag.
According to reports, the seized items included AK-47 and pistol rounds of Pakistani origin, along with advanced explosives such as Remote-Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIED), timed destruction IEDs, stove IEDs, and Chinese grenades.
In an official statement, the Army highlighted the successful operation. "On October 5, based on reliable input, a major search operation was conducted by Romeo Force in the Jhullas area, where a suspected terrorist bag containing a large cache of arms and explosives was recovered," the statement read.
The recovered items were found to be in operational condition, posing a significant threat.
"With elections underway and poll results approaching, this is a major success for the Indian Army, ensuring the security grid remains intact," officials noted.
The operation is ongoing, they added.
In a separate incident, a joint area domination patrol by the police and Army discovered a suspicious explosive on Ring Road Gharota in Jammu. The explosive was later safely disposed of by the Bomb Disposal Squad.