Human Trafficking Racket Busted by NFR’s Protection Force

In a major success, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully rescued two women and two minor girls during a drive against human trafficking at different railway stations over NFR.

According to reports, an RPF team of the anti-trafficking unit of Dimapur conducted search operations based on a tip-off at Dimapur Railway Station. Based on the information received, the RPF team apprehended a person, suspected to be a human trafficker, along with two females from the railway station.

The apprehended person, with two females was brought to RPF post, Dimapur. The rescued females were later handed over to Women Police of Dimapur for necessary action.

Meanwhile, the two minor girls were rescued from Rangiya-Dibrugarh Express and Rajdhani Express in Dibrugarh.

It may be mentioned that the RPF is keeping a regular vigil at human and drug traffickers across the northeast.