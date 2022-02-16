Hyderabad Police Books Assam CM for Derogatory Remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad police has registered a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged derogatory comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The case has been registered under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the IPC at the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad.

Two days ago, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP Malkajgiri A Revanth Reddy lodged a complaint against Sarma for his comments against Rahul Gandhi during a public meet in Uttarakhand on February 11.

Revanth alleged that the Assam chief minister made the remarks to corrupt the minds of people and made an “obscene” speech questioning the paternity of Rahul Gandhi.

In the complaint, Reddy said, “Sarma, in full public view had questioned whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of Rahul Gandhi being the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi,”

“The accused deliberately and in a pre-planned manner made the obscene speech to garner political mileage. Hence, he should be punished after a thorough investigation,” added Reddy.

Inspector of Jubilee Hills, S Rajashekar Reddy said the case has been registered and investigation has begun.

The state Congress had earlier lodged multiple ‘criminal’ complaints against Himanta Biswa Sarma in police stations across the state for his comments against congress leader Rahul Gandhi.