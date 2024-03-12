National

IAF Combat Aircraft Tejas Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Safe

In a statement, the Indian Air Force confirmed that the pilot was safe after ejecting in time from the aircraft.
IAF aircraft Tejas crashed in Rajasthan's JaisalmerImage: ANI
Pratidin Time

An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft crashed near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday as the pilot ejected safely.

The light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the IAF crashed during an operational training sortie, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been initiated in order to determine the cause behind the accident, added the statement.

Further details are awaited.

Indian Air Force Hawk Trainer Aircraft Crashes in West Bengal, Pilots Eject Safely
IAF
Indian Air Force
Aircraft Crash

