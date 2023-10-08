IAF Gets New Ensign After 72 Years on Air Force Day 2023

On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari unveiled the air force’s new ensign in Prayagraj on Sunday.
The Indian Air Force got a new ensign that featured the Union Jack and the RIAF roundel (red, white and blue) after 72 years during the 91st IAF Day celebrations at Air Force Station-Bamrauli.
While unveiling the new ensign, VR Chaudhari said, “We need to understand the nuances of the evolving airpower setting the pace to preserve peace, if and when necessary to fight enabling us to easily adapt to emerging threats and challenges.”
It may be mentioned that Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the warriors on IAF Day. He posted on X, "Best wishes to all air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force. Their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe."