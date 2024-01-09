IAS Samir Kumar Sinha Appointed DG Acquisition in Defence Ministry

Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, at present a Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, will now be Additional Secretary.

Asit Gopal, Commissioner of Eklavya Model Residential School of tge National Educational Society for Tribal Students under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been named as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles.

On the other hand, senior government official Tripti Gurha has been appointed as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.