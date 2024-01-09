IAS Samir Kumar Sinha Appointed DG Acquisition in Defence Ministry

The Central Government has appointed senior IAS officer Samir Kumar Sinha as Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry, official sources said on Tuesday.
This comes amid a major bureaucratic reshuffle by the Centre.
His appointment as Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), the Department of Defence was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, a Union Personnel Ministry order said.
Samir Sinha, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was serving as the Principal Secretary to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Among other major appointments by the Centre is Bharat Harbanslal Khera, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, who has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Chandra Bhushan Kumar will be Additional Secretary as well as Mission Director for the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation's Jal Jeevan Mission.
Puja Singh Mandol, currently Joint Director General in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the order said.
Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, at present a Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, will now be Additional Secretary.
Asit Gopal, Commissioner of Eklavya Model Residential School of tge National Educational Society for Tribal Students under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been named as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles.
On the other hand, senior government official Tripti Gurha has been appointed as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.