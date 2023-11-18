ICC World Cup: Indian Railways Announces Special Train from Delhi to Ahmedabad

The Indian Railways have announced a special train for cricket fans traveling from New Delhi to Ahmedabad on Saturday to witness the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
This initiative of the Indian Railways comes as a relief for fans who were grappling with exorbitant airfares which range between Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000.
According to reports, the special train offers seats at a much lower price than the airfare, with prices ranging from Rs 620 for a sleeper seat to Rs 3490 for a 1st AC seat. The 3AC economy and 3AC seats are priced at Rs 1525 and Rs 1665, respectively.
The train is slated to depart from Delhi this evening and reach Ahmedabad on Sunday morning. Later, the train will depart from Ahmedabad at 2:30 am after the match ends.
In addition to this train, three similar trains are being run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
The high-octane World Cup finals between cricketing giants India and Australia will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. In this regard, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the full list of events and celebrities lined up to grace the summit clash.
Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is also slated to present as grand air show after the toss at 1:30 pm.