IED Blast in Poll-Bound Manipur, 2 ITBP Personnel Injured

Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in poll-bound Manipur on Sunday evening.

As per the police, the incident was reported at around 8 pm in the Wangoo Tera area of Manipur’s Kakching district.

Reportedly, visuals of a car driving away from the eastern side of the forest divisional office building shortly before the explosion was captured on CCTV.

The explosion, which went off near the living quarters of a peon, caused a foot-wide crater. The quarter’s toilet and windows have been destroyed due to the explosion.

Meanwhile, Constables Gaurav Rai and Girija Shankar have been injured in the blast. However, the injured troops are stated to be out of danger and have been admitted to the Kakching civil hospital.

As per reports, an ITBP party along with a state police personnel were conducting an area domination patrol when the blast took place.

The troops were part of the 'E' company of the 610 ITBP election battalion deployed for poll duties in the state.

Assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

A suo moto case has been filed at the Ukhrul police station for causing property damage and endangering public safety.