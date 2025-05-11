If Purity Had a Face, It Would Be Hers: Annapurna’s Salutes Mothers

This Mother’s Day, the Annapurna Group has launched an evocative new campaign titled ‘Where Purity Begins’, a touching tribute to the quiet strength and enduring presence of mothers. Released as part of its ongoing initiative Project Sindoor, the campaign film is less a commercial and more a poignant moment of reflection on the unspoken power of Indian womanhood.

Advertisment

Directed by Vinay Jaiswal and produced by Mumbai-based Artha Creations, the film explores a simple yet deeply resonant idea: purity isn’t flashy or loud—it’s something deeply felt and quietly trusted, much like a mother’s love. With this message, the film draws a parallel between the qualities of a mother and the values upheld by Annapurna Group, which has been a household name for over seven decades.

"At Annapurna, we are committed to securing the consumers’ right to purity when it comes to food. This has been our objective since 1952, and it remains central to everything we offer," said Mr. Subir Ghosh, Managing Director of Annapurna Group. “As we infuse the purity of motherhood in everything that we create, it is only appropriate that we salute all mothers on this Mother’s Day.”

The campaign not only honors mothers but also reinforces Annapurna’s long-standing brand promise of ‘Your Right to Purity’. From daily essentials to food products, the company pledges to uphold the same values of integrity, honesty, and presence that define maternal love.

The film ends with a powerful statement: “If purity had a face, it would be hers.”

About Annapurna Group:

Headquartered in Eastern India, Annapurna Group is a leading FMCG brand known for delivering pure and trusted products to Indian households. With a rich legacy dating back to 1952, the brand continues its mission of upholding purity in every offering.