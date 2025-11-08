iFOREST Proposes Reform Agenda for State Climate Action Ahead of COP30

Environment think tank iFOREST (International Forum for Environment, Sustainability & Technology) hosted a webinar titled “COP30 Prelude: Strengthening Subnational Climate Governance to Achieve National Goals” to discuss ways to make State Climate Action Plans more action-oriented and results-driven.

The webinar brought together senior government officials, experts, and civil society members from India’s most climate-vulnerable states, including Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala, ahead of the global COP30 Local Leaders Forum.

The discussions focused on improving climate action at state and district levels, ensuring local priorities are met while advancing India’s national climate commitments.

During the event, iFOREST released a report titled “Strengthening State Climate Action Framework: Translating Ambition into Action,” which evaluates State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCCs) and presents a six-point reform agenda aimed at strengthening subnational climate governance.

Dr. Chandra Bhushan, CEO of iFOREST, said, “State Action Plans have helped raise awareness and catalyze climate action at the subnational level. However, gaps in financing and institutional structures continue to hinder implementation. Our report proposes concrete measures to ensure projects are designed with climate impacts at their core.”

Officials from Jharkhand and Maharashtra highlighted the need for cross-departmental integration and proactive district-level planning. Shri Aboobacker Siddique P, IAS, Secretary, Department of Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Jharkhand, stressed that climate action must involve education, agriculture, water, and other sectors, with green budgeting incorporated in every department.

Shri Manuj Jindal, District Collector, Ratnagiri, emphasized the importance of climate risk cells to provide intelligence and adaptive strategies for sectors like agriculture, fisheries, and ports.

The report outlines a six-point reform agenda to make SAPCCs actionable:

1.Develop long-term climate roadmaps with science-based targets aligned to India’s NDCs, SDGs, and IPCC pathways.

2. Transform SAPCCs into implementable plans with SMART actions, budget links, and sub-district-level assessments.

3. Operationalise SAPCCs through time-bound, sector-specific action plans embedded in departmental programs.

4. Integrate SAPCCs into state governance, aligning with vision documents, five-year plans, and sectoral strategies.

5. Engage the private sector as stakeholders via PPPs, CSR initiatives, and climate finance pathways.

6. Build strong knowledge systems through national and regional climate centres to enable data-driven, locally grounded planning.

The webinar concluded with calls for strengthened subnational governance to ensure India’s climate ambitions are translated into concrete action at the state and district levels.

