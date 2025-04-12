IiAS Study Finds Steady Improvement in Corporate Governance Among India Inc

A recent study by Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), released on Friday, has underscored notable improvements in corporate governance among BSE 100 companies. The median governance score remains “good” at 61, with top-performing companies reaching scores as high as 82 and the lowest improving to 50.

Significantly, for the first time, no BSE 100 company was rated in the “basic” governance category, reflecting a positive shift in practices across India Inc. Companies such as Axis Bank, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Marico achieved “leadership” status in governance standards.

“Despite promoter families holding significant equity, corporate India is becoming more responsive to investor feedback through engagement and voting,” said Hetal Dalal, president and COO of IiAS.

In a separate development, DSP Asset Managers announced the appointment of Aditi Kothari Desai as its new chairperson. She succeeds her father, Hemendra Kothari, who has led the firm since its inception in 1996. Aditi brings over 20 years of experience in investments, sales, marketing, and digital transformation to her new role.