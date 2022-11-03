IIT Kharagpur Student's Death: Calcutta HC Seeks Report

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the police, who were investigating the mysterious death of an IIT Kharagpur student hailing from Assam, to submit a report on the investigation.

A bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the police to submit the report on the case on next hearing.

Meanwhile, the court ordered the investigating officer to appear in person before court in the next hearing on November 10 and also summoned District Superintendent of Police.

It also directed SP to investigate the matter on his own.

A petition was filed by father of the deceased seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the matter.

On October 14, an undergraduate B.Tech student hailing from Assam was found dead under mysterious conditions inside hostel room in IIT Kharagpur college premises.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and condoled the death of the student, "Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."