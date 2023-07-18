IMD Predicts Cyclonic Circulation To Form Over Bay Of Bengal In Next 24 Hrs

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a cyclonic circulation to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.
According to HR Biswas, the director of IMD Bhubaneswar, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur due to the development of cyclonic circulation.
HR Biswas said, "A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Under its influence, widespread rains and heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Odisha from 19 to 22 July."
Moreover, the cyclonic circulation is also likely to turn into low pressure from July 20 to 22, mentioned IMD. It said, "Fishermen have been warned not to venture into deep sea areas."
It may be noted that earlier on July 17, Binija in the Sonepur district recorded the highest rainfall of 165.2 mm and Dhankauda in Sambhalpur recorded 155.5 mm. Jujumara in Sambalpur received 136 mm rainfall.
The IMD said, "Odisha experienced widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours. Binika in Sonepur district recorded the highest rainfall of 165.2 mm and Dhankauda in Sambalpur 155.5 mm. Very heavy rain was recorded at 6 places while 12 places witnessed heavy rain."
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that a cyclonic circulation is lying over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts.
"A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height," IMD Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.
IMD also said that the cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestward across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two to three days.