National

Income Tax Department Raids Shoe Traders in Agra, Recovers Rs 40 Crore in Cash

During the raid, officials discovered several bundles of Rs 500 notes at the residence of a footwear company owner.
Income Tax Department Raids Shoe Traders in Agra, Recovers Rs 40 Crore in Cash
Income Tax Department Raids Shoe Traders in Agra, Recovers Rs 40 Crore in Cash
Pratidin Time

On Saturday, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on three shoe traders in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, uncovering a substantial amount of cash. So far, officials have counted Rs 40 crore, with the counting of additional cash still ongoing, according to sources.

During the raid, officials discovered several bundles of Rs 500 notes at the residence of a footwear company owner. To manage the large volume of cash, bank officers and employees were summoned to assist with the counting process.

The raids were carried out based on suspicions of tax evasion and the possession of disproportionate assets. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the assets and any potential tax liabilities.

Income Tax Department Raids Shoe Traders in Agra, Recovers Rs 40 Crore in Cash
Income Tax Dept Freezes All Congress Party Accounts
Income Tax Department
IT Raid
Shoe Traders

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/income-tax-department-raids-shoe-traders-in-agra-recovers-rs-40-crore-in-cash
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com