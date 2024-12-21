Income Tax Dept Seizes 52 Kg Gold, Rs 10 Crore Cash in Bhopal

The Income Tax Department, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE), made a significant recovery in Bhopal, uncovering 52 kg of gold and Rs 10 crore in cash from an abandoned car. This discovery is part of an ongoing investigation into the disproportionate assets case involving former RTO Constable Saurabh Sharma.

The abandoned car was found in the jungle of Mendori village, located near the Kaliasot Dam, approximately 15-20 km from Sharma's residence in Arera Colony. The operation targeted premises linked to Sharma, who ventured into the real estate business after taking voluntary retirement from the state's Transport Department. His associate, Chandan Gaur, is also under investigation.

The gold recovered is estimated to be worth Rs 42 crore, further escalating the scrutiny surrounding Sharma and Gaur, who have already been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the raid, the authorities also seized documents related to investments in multiple properties, including a hotel and a school. Sharma's assets, spread across various districts in the state, have raised suspicions due to their rapid growth during his 12-year service in the Transport Department.

Sharma, originally from Gwalior, was appointed to the Transport Department through a compassionate appointment following his father's death. Initially described as a "simple man," Sharma’s lifestyle underwent a drastic transformation, sparking concerns about the unexplained accumulation of wealth.

His early retirement and subsequent shift to real estate were prompted by clashes with bureaucrats and complaints over a school allegedly built on government land.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities suspect that the gold and cash found in the abandoned vehicle could be part of the illicit wealth amassed by Sharma and Gaur. Further revelations are expected as the probe deepens.