Independence Day 2023: When and Where to Watch President Droupadi Murmu's Speech

When and Where to Watch President Droupadi Murmu's Speech: As Independence Day 2023 approaches, our diverse nation eagerly awaits the 77th celebration on August 15. This momentous occasion commemorates our liberation from colonial rule and is marked by unwavering enthusiasm across every corner of India. The iconic 'Lal Quila' (Red Fort) witnesses the solemn flag hoisting ceremony led by the Prime Minister. A vital element of this annual festivity is the President's pre-Independence Day address to the nation, a tradition that encapsulates the spirit of the day.
On August 14 at 7 pm, President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her impactful address, a moment of national significance. The broadcast will be accessible on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan channels, with the Hindi version preceding the English translation.
In retrospect, India's path to independence faced skepticism from global leaders regarding the feasibility of democracy in a nation grappling with poverty and illiteracy after enduring foreign exploitation. However, India defied these doubts, nurturing democracy that not only took root but thrived.
Unlike other democracies where women battled for voting rights, India embraced universal adult franchise at the Republic's outset, empowering citizens to contribute actively to nation-building and showcasing democracy's potential.
Our nation's valiant Freedom Struggle spanned vast geography, with unsung heroes championing the cause, particularly among peasant and tribal communities. Their contributions, often unrecorded, are part of India's heritage.
We approach 2047, a year where the dreams of our freedom fighters will be realized. Guided by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision in crafting the Constitution, we forge an Atmanirbhar Bharat, unleashing India's true potential.
Underpinning advancements in healthcare, education, economy, and related spheres is robust governance, driven by the ethos of 'Nation First.' This dedication echoes globally and reflects India's stature.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rallied support for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15. He underscores the tricolor's role as a symbol of freedom and national unity, urging Indians to amplify efforts for progress. Joining the #HarGharTiranga initiative, citizens are encouraged to share flag-adorned photos on harghartiranga.com. As Independence Day 2023 nears, let's unite in the spirit of progress and unity, drawing inspiration from our past while steering toward a promising future for our nation.
Draupadi Murmu, the 15th and current President of India, has left an indelible mark on the nation's political landscape. Her roots trace back to a humble family in the remote village of Mayurbhanj, nestled within the tribal district of Odisha. However, her origins did not define her trajectory; instead, they served as a foundation for an extraordinary journey.
Before ascending to the presidency, Murmu's path was marked by dedication and service. Her initial steps in the political arena were taken in 1997 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Embarking on her political journey, she served as a councilor in
Rairangpur, contributing her energies to local governance. Murmu's association with the BJP was characterized by impactful roles, including her position as the president of the Scheduled Tribe Morcha within the BJP's Odisha unit. Her leadership skills and commitment were evident, propelling her to secure two successful electoral mandates to the Odisha state legislative assembly on the BJP ticket. During her tenure, she also held the position of a cabinet minister from 2002 to 2004 in the Naveen Patnaik led BJD-BJP coalition government. Her exceptional contributions were acknowledged with the esteemed best legislative member award.
Amidst personal trials and tribulations, Murmu displayed remarkable resilience. She endured the loss of her husband and two grown-up sons, facing these challenges with unwavering strength. Her personal struggles only seemed to fortify her determination to serve the public and enact positive change.
Draupadi Murmu etched her name in history by achieving a series of unprecedented milestones. Her appointment as the first woman governor of Jharkhand marked a significant moment, underscoring her trailblazing spirit. Notably, she became the first tribal governor of a tribal state and the first woman born in Odisha to hold such a distinguished position.
Within her family circle, Murmu is joined by her daughter, Itishree Murmu, a dedicated bank employee, and her son-in-law, Ganesh Hembram, a talented rugby player. Their achievements stand as a testament to her legacy of perseverance, resilience, and empowerment.
From her beginnings in a remote village to the highest echelons of power, Draupadi Murmu's journey resonates as an embodiment of empowerment, dedication, and transformative leadership. Her story continues to inspire generations, reminding us that with determination and a commitment to service, remarkable accomplishments are within reach.