India Achieves 88% Self-Sufficiency in Ammunition Production, Says Defence Minister

According to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, India’s defence exports reached ₹23,000 crore in 2023-24. He also stated that the country has achieved 88% self-sufficiency in ammunition production. Furthermore, he emphasized that India aims to reach a defence export target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029.

Rajnath Singh made these remarks while speaking at the 16th Foundation Day of IIT Mandi. He encouraged young innovators to contribute to technological advancements in AI warfare, cybersecurity, indigenous AI chip manufacturing, and quantum technology to strengthen India’s defence sector. He urged IIT Mandi and other institutions to take the lead in research and accelerate progress in these critical areas.

Emphasizing the IIT mantra—Initiate, Improve, and Transform, Mr. Singh called on students to embrace technological challenges and contribute to India’s aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"We need an AI-driven war doctrine, indigenous AI chips for defence, and strong firewalls for cybersecurity," he said.

Highlighting India's rapid technological growth, he predicted that the sector would reach $300-350 billion in the next five years. Singh encouraged young innovators to take the lead in AI, machine learning, and digital technology instead of merely adapting to global trends.

"Researchers at IIT Mandi are making significant contributions to robotics, drone technology, and AR-VR technology. They will continue to play a crucial role in advancing these and other cutting-edge technologies in the future," the minister added.

He also spoke about India's booming digital economy, noting that the country's telecommunications industry is the second-largest globally and that UPI has set global standards for digital payments.

