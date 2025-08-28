India-Africa Trade Tops $100B in 2024-25: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday announced that India-Africa trade has surpassed $100 billion, positioning New Delhi among the top five investors in Africa.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi, Singh highlighted India’s support to the continent, including concessional loans worth over $12 billion and $700 million in grant assistance for various projects. He also noted that India has offered 50,000 scholarships for African youth, of which more than 42,000 have already been utilised.

“This year’s theme is unique, as we are shifting from project and growth partnerships to the spirit of ‘Co-creating a Shared Future,’ reflecting the deep significance of this remarkable journey,” the minister said.

“India’s bilateral trade with Africa has surpassed the milestone of $100 billion in 2024-25, up from $56 billion in 2019-20. With cumulative investments exceeding $75 billion between 1996 and 2024, India ranks among the top five largest investors in Africa,” he said.

He emphasised that Africa remains a key partner in India’s foreign policy and highlighted that the African Union was granted permanent membership in the G20 during India’s presidency.

“We emphasise Africa’s rightful place at the global high table,” he said.

Singh added that India has consistently supported Africa in times of need, citing relief operations in Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius, and other countries. He also invited African nations to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance, aiming to enhance cooperation in climate action and clean energy.

“India and Africa are forging a strong partnership to co-create a shared future, grounded in mutual trust and collaborative efforts,” he said.

