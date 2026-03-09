INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Discuss Strategy For Second Phase Of Budget Session

The second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament of India is scheduled to begin on March 9, with political tensions already building in the national capital as opposition parties prepare to confront the government on several contentious issues.

According to the report, leaders of the opposition alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance(INDIA), are set to convene a strategy meeting to coordinate their approach inside Parliament. The meeting of floor leaders will take place at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, located within the Parliament complex.

The report said the discussion will focus on improving coordination among opposition parties, planning floor strategies in both Houses, and identifying key issues to be raised during the upcoming sittings.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere has been further heated by the decision of three Congress MPs to move a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla from the post of Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

The motion has been initiated by Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi, who accused the Speaker of displaying partisan conduct while presiding over the House.

According to the notice submitted in the Lok Sabha’s list of business, the Congress leaders alleged that the Speaker had repeatedly denied opportunities to the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs to raise issues in the House.

The MPs also accused Birla of making what they described as “unwarranted allegations” against women legislators from opposition parties.

In their resolution, the lawmakers argued that several opposition members had been suspended for an entire session merely for raising matters related to public interest, while members from the ruling party were allegedly not reprimanded for making objectionable remarks about former Prime Ministers.

The notice stated that such conduct raises serious concerns regarding the impartiality expected from the Speaker’s office.

“After considering the conduct of the Speaker, including disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other opposition leaders from speaking, making unwarranted allegations against women MPs, and suspending opposition members for raising public concerns, it appears he has failed to maintain the neutrality required to command the confidence of all sections of the House,” the notice said.

The Congress MPs further alleged that the Speaker had openly supported the ruling party’s position during controversial debates, which they argued undermines the rights of Members of Parliament and threatens the effective functioning of the House.

The resolution claimed that such actions could hinder Parliament’s ability to reflect public concerns and grievances, and therefore called for Birla’s removal from the Speaker’s office.

Amid these developments, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Indian National Congress have issued a three-line whip directing their Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from March 9 to March 11 during the crucial opening days of the second phase of the session.

The second phase of the Budget Session will continue until April 2 and is expected to focus primarily on legislative work, including the passage of key financial and policy-related bills.

The first phase of the session concluded on February 13 after witnessing heated debates between the treasury benches and the opposition. Among the major issues discussed were the interim trade agreement between India and the United States and the controversy surrounding the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief M. M. Naravane.

The Budget Session itself began on January 28 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

In total, the session is scheduled to span 65 days with around 30 sittings. The mid-session recess allowed Parliamentary Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments before discussions resumed in the House.