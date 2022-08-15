India Celebrates 76th Independence Day, PM Modi to Address Nation from Red Fort

India is celebrating its 76th year of Independence on Monday.

To mark the occassion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the ‘Tiranga’ and address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort at 7:30 am. The national flag will be hoisted at the Red Fort which will be followed by the Prime Minister’s speech.

As the nation completes three fourth of a century as an independent democratic republic, the government is launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

For the first time, home-grown howitzer gun, ATAGS will be used during the ceremonial 21-gun salute.

The proud Nation is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 76th year of Independence. The whole country has been gripped by patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country by different ministries of Government of India, various state governments and Union Territories, the Armed Forces and general public alike to mark this momentous occasion.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Indian Air Force is the coordinating service this year.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, PM Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari. The GoC Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to unfurl the National Flag.

After being unfurled, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 128 men from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Delhi Police will present Rashtriya Salute at the time of unfurling of the National Flag by the Prime Minister.

In continuation to the initiative taken during the Republic Day 2022, the unsung heroes of the society, who are usually overlooked, have been invited as special guests for the Ceremony. These include anganwadi workers, street vendors, mudra scheme borrowers and mortuary workers.

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Ministries of Defence and Culture came together in partnership with the National gallery of Modern Art to pay a unique tribute to the bravehearts of India’s struggle for freedom. In a mammoth art project, Kala Kumbh, five hundred master artists worked tirelessly to create ten scrolls, each 75 meters long, out of which eight are displayed here. The monumental scrolls continue the ancient Indian tradition of narrative art and bring to life historic events that led India to break away the shackles of colonial rule.

This year, wall hanging of prominent Freedom Fighters and from different States and Union Territories are adorning the magnificent walls of Red Fort. Another beautiful addition to the celebration is one of India’s favourite pastimes, the kite flying. Murals on kite flying are displayed at Meena Bazar depicting diverse colours, sizes and techniques of kites representing Unity in Diversity mantra of our Motherland.

For the first time as part of Independence Day celebrations, a special Youth Exchange Programme has been organised from August 9 to 17. A total of 26 officers/supervisors and 124 cadets/youths from 14 countries – US, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Fiji, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, The Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Seychelles, UAE and Uzbekistan are already in India for the Independence Day celebrations. Apart from attending the main event at the Red Fort, the youth will be visiting places of cultural and historical importance in Delhi and Agra.