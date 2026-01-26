India Celebrates 77th Republic Day Today

India is set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day today, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the grand festivities at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The celebrations will showcase the country’s cultural richness, democratic values, and military strength.

Adding international significance to the occasion, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will attend the Republic Day parade as the Chief Guests, reflecting India’s growing global partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the nation ahead of the celebrations, expressing hope that Republic Day, a symbol of India’s honour, pride, and glory, will inspire renewed energy and enthusiasm among citizens.

As per tradition, the Republic Day programme will begin at 10:30 am with Prime Minister Modi paying homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. He will then proceed to Kartavya Path to join the President and other dignitaries at the saluting dais.

President Murmu will arrive at Kartavya Path to receive a ceremonial salute, after which the national flag will be unfurled. The national anthem will follow, accompanied by a 21-gun salute using indigenously developed 105 mm light field guns, presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

The Republic Day parade, expected to last around 90 minutes, will present a unique blend of India’s cultural diversity and military prowess. The themes for this year’s celebrations are “Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, highlighting the nation’s journey from independence to self-reliance.

Thirty tableaux from States, Union Territories, and Central Government Ministries and Departments will roll down Kartavya Path, depicting India’s rich heritage, achievements, and development. These tableaux will highlight the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram alongside the country’s progress driven by self-reliance across sectors.

A key attraction of the parade will be the Tri-services tableau titled “Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness”, symbolising the combined strength and unity of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Indian Army will also showcase a Battle Array Format for the first time.

The marching contingent will include seven units of the Indian Army, including the animal contingent, along with contingents from the Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC and NSS. In total, 18 Army marching contingents and 13 bands are scheduled to take part.

The celebrations will culminate in a flypast by 29 aircraft, including Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, C-295 and Apache helicopters. Around 2,500 artists from across the country will present cultural performances during the parade.

To recognise contributions to nation-building, 10,000 special guests from 53 different categories, including individuals associated with employment generation, innovation, start-ups, technology and Self Help Groups, have been invited to witness the celebrations.

