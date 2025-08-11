India Condemns Pakistan Army Chief’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ Remarks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday condemned the remarks made by Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asif Munir, during his visit to the United States, describing them as “nuclear sabre-rattling” and a typical part of Pakistan’s “stock-in-trade.”

In an official statement, the MEA criticised the comments as reflecting the “irresponsibility inherent” in such rhetoric and underscored “well-held doubts” regarding the integrity of Pakistan’s nuclear command and control, especially in a country “where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.”

"The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups," the statement read.

The ministry also expressed regret that these statements were made “from the soil of a friendly third country.”

Reiterating India’s firm stance, the MEA statement asserted: “India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security.”

During his visit to the US, General Munir issued a stark nuclear warning against India, and even the wider world. Speaking at a private black-tie dinner in Tampa hosted for businessman Adnan Asad, Munir said that if Pakistan were ever pushed to the brink in a conflict with India, it would “take half the world down” with it.

“We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, 10 missiles se faarigh kar denge (we will destroy it with 10 missiles),” Munir reportedly said, adding, “Humein missilon ki kami nahi hai, al-Hamdulillah (we don’t have a missile shortage, Praise be to God).”

