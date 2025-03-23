India Doubles GDP in a Decade, Poised to Surpass Japan: IMF Data

India has witnessed a remarkable economic expansion over the past decade, doubling its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with a growth rate of 105 per cent, according to the latest data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country’s GDP surged from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to an estimated $4.3 trillion in 2025, making it the fifth-largest economy in the world.

In comparison, the United States and China recorded GDP growth rates of 66 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, over the same period. The global economic rankings now place India behind only the United States ($30.3 trillion), China ($19.5 trillion), Germany ($4.9 trillion), and Japan ($4.4 trillion).

Notably, India is on track to surpass Japan, as Japan's GDP has remained stagnant over the past decade, per IMF estimates.

Among other leading economies, the United Kingdom saw a GDP growth of 28 per cent, while France recorded a 38 per cent increase, rising from $2.4 trillion in 2015 to $3.3 trillion in 2025. Countries with over 50 per cent GDP growth during this period include Russia (57 per cent), Australia (58 per cent), and Spain (50 per cent).

The IMF report was widely discussed, with BJP leader Amit Malviya sharing the data on social media, highlighting India's rapid economic ascent.

“India has achieved a remarkable economic milestone, doubling its GDP from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025 – a staggering 105% growth unmatched by any other major global economy. This extraordinary achievement is a testament to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the relentless efforts of his government,” Malviya stated.

He further emphasized the role of proactive economic policies, structural reforms, and a focus on ease of doing business in driving India’s unprecedented growth. “The Modi government has propelled India to the position of the world’s fastest-growing major economy – an accolade no previous government had secured since independence. Today, these transformative initiatives are not only driving India’s economic expansion but also positioning it ahead of traditional global powerhouses, signaling a significant shift in the global economic landscape,” he added.