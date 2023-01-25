India, Egypt Sign MOU to facilitate content exchange

India and Egypt signed an MoU to make it easier for Prasar Bharati and the Egyptian National Media Authority to collaborate on projects and exchange of contents. Anurag Singh Thakur, the minister of Information and broadcasting and Sameh Hassan Shoukry, the foreign minister of Egypt, both signed the memorandum of understanding.

However, in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU is a component of Prasar Bharti’s effort to broaden the audience of DD India channel in order to highlight the nation’s advancement through programmes that concentrate the economy, technology as well as social development along with the rich cultural heritage.

Under the terms of MoU, the two nations will swap programmes from various genres, including sports, news, and culture. They will broadcast these shows on radio and television platforms. The MoU which has three year validity period will also make co-productions and official trainings in the newest technology for both stations’ staff member possible.