IEW 2026 to Highlight India’s Energy Transition; Assam PSUs in Sharp Focus

The Indian Energy Week 2026 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Goa, setting the stage for a high-level national dialogue on energy security, transition and sustainability. The multi-day event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and global energy stakeholders to chart India’s future energy roadmap.

Indian Energy Week has steadily evolved into a key platform for discussions spanning hydrocarbons, natural gas, renewables and low-carbon technologies. The 2026 edition is expected to focus on managing India’s transition while safeguarding energy security and affordability, a balance that remains crucial for energy-producing states such as Assam.

Assam In Focus

For Assam, the event carries special significance with the state’s major public sector energy companies expected to have a strong presence. Oil India Limited (OIL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), as well as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), remain central to India’s oil and gas value chain, while also expanding their footprint in cleaner fuels, gas monetisation and renewable energy initiatives.

ONGC and OIL continue to anchor upstream operations in Assam and the Northeast, supporting both national energy security and regional economies. NRL, headquartered in the state, has emerged as a symbol of Assam’s industrial capability, with its expansion projects and focus on cleaner refinery practices drawing attention at the national level.

The growing visibility of Assam-based PSUs at Indian Energy Week also underlines the strategic importance of the Northeast in India’s energy architecture. With proven hydrocarbon reserves and expanding infrastructure, the region remains a key contributor even as the country explores low-carbon pathways.

Observers believe that deliberations at Indian Energy Week 2026 could shape future investments and policy signals for traditional energy hubs like Assam, offering the state an opportunity to align its long-standing oil and gas legacy with India’s evolving energy transition agenda.