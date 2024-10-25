"India-Germany Ties Deepen Across All Fronts": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the growing relationship between India and Germany on Friday, citing recent collaborations that underscore the deepening ties between the two nations.
Speaking at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, PM Modi expressed optimism about the future of the India-Germany strategic partnership, which marks 25 years this year.
In his address, PM Modi said, “On one hand, the CEO Forum meeting is being held here, while on the other, our navies are engaged in joint exercises. German naval ships are making a port call in Goa, and soon, the seventh inter-governmental consultations between India and Germany will commence.” He added that the friendship between India and Germany is progressing "at every step, on every front."
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the milestone, noting that the upcoming years hold significant potential for both countries. “This year is the 25th year of India-Germany Strategic Partnership. The next 25 years will elevate this partnership to new heights. We have prepared a roadmap for a developed India in the coming decades,” he said.
PM Modi also praised the German Cabinet’s release of the “Focus on India” document, which sets out a vision for the two democracies and leading global economies to collaborate for shared global benefit.
“I am happy that, at this crucial time, the German Cabinet has released the Focus on India document. It is a blueprint showcasing how two strong democracies and leading economies can become a force for global good, reflecting Germany’s commitment to strengthening our strategic partnership,” PM Modi stated, highlighting the German trust in India’s skilled workforce.
Further underscoring the ties, PM Modi welcomed Germany’s decision to expand visa opportunities for skilled Indian workers. "Germany has decided to increase the number of visas given to skilled Indians every year from 20,000 to 90,000, a move that will undoubtedly fuel Germany’s growth,” he remarked.
The economic partnership between the two nations was also a focal point. “Our mutual trade has reached over 30 billion dollars. Hundreds of German companies are in India, and Indian firms are expanding in Germany. India is becoming a global hub for trade, manufacturing, and diversification. This is the most opportune time for you to ‘Make in India, Make for the World,’” said PM Modi, inviting German businesses to take advantage of India’s manufacturing capabilities and strategic positioning.
The Prime Minister’s statements reaffirm the robust bond and ambitious vision both nations share as they prepare to scale their partnership in the years ahead.