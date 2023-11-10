India Gets Guinness Seal with Over 10 Lakh Selfies in 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Campaign

India has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records through the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign, surpassing the previous record held by China.
The record-breaking accomplishment, involving the uploading of selfies on social media, was orchestrated by Maharashtra's Savitaribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), amassing an impressive 10,42,538 selfies with soil.
The certificate awarding ceremony took place at Mumbai University and was graced by the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Deputy CM Fadnavis underscored the campaign's core purpose, emphasizing that 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' is a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. He expressed immense pride in surpassing China's previous record, highlighting that it was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra that achieved this feat.
"We had 25 lakhs selfies, but 10,42,538 selfies got approved, and we created the world record by defeating China," Deputy CM Fadnavis proudly proclaimed, adding that more records need to be broken.
Chief Minister Shinde also extended congratulations to everyone involved in the campaign, noting that it served as a powerful display of patriotism. He acknowledged Maharashtra's historical role in guiding the nation and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating India's standing globally.
The 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' initiative was launched to pay homage to the bravehearts of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives for the nation. As part of the campaign, sacred soil and rice were collected from households across the country and carefully placed in Amrit Kalash containers.
The campaign included the Amrit Kalash Yatra, a journey that involved collecting soil and rice grains from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas. This collection was then sent to block levels, where the soil from all villages in the block was mixed, before progressing to the state capital and ultimately reaching the national capital.
The grand finale of the campaign took place on October 31 at Kartavya Path, Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the event. During the culmination, PM Modi commended the youth for their collective efforts and highlighted the role of organizations like 'Mera Bharat Yuva' in shaping the country's future.
The 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign was not merely about selfies; it encompassed a multitude of activities and ceremonies conducted across the country at various levels. This included the construction of Shilaphalakams (Memorials), pledge-taking ceremonies, tree planting, and felicitation ceremonies honoring freedom fighters and their families.
The campaign's success was evident in the staggering numbers: over 2.3 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 states and UTs, nearly 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded, 2 lakh-plus 'Veeron ka Vandan' programs nationwide, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings planted, and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created under the Vasudha Vandan theme across the country. This collective effort showcased the spirit of unity and patriotism that resonated throughout the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign.