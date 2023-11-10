India Gets Guinness Seal with Over 10 Lakh Selfies in 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Campaign

The 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' initiative was launched to pay homage to the bravehearts of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives for the nation. As part of the campaign, sacred soil and rice were collected from households across the country and carefully placed in Amrit Kalash containers.

The campaign included the Amrit Kalash Yatra, a journey that involved collecting soil and rice grains from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas. This collection was then sent to block levels, where the soil from all villages in the block was mixed, before progressing to the state capital and ultimately reaching the national capital.