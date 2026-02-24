India-Israel FTA Talks Begin, Piyush Goyal Meets Delegation

India-Israel free trade agreement negotiations formally commenced in New Delhi on Monday, with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meeting an Israeli delegation on Tuesday. The first round of talks, scheduled from February 23 to 26, marks the start of formal discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

In a social media post, Piyush Goyal said the negotiations represent a significant step towards deepening commercial engagement and creating wider opportunities for businesses and citizens in both countries.

The FTA negotiations mark an important step towards enhancing India-Israel bilateral trade & economic cooperation, aimed at… pic.twitter.com/ldtN2U34ug — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 24, 2026

Scope Of Negotiations

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry, technical teams from both sides are holding detailed sessions covering trade in goods and services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary standards, technical barriers to trade, customs procedures, trade facilitation and intellectual property rights.

At the opening session, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal described the timing as significant, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled State visit to Israel on February 25-26. He highlighted potential collaboration in innovation, science and technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, high-tech manufacturing, agriculture and services, stating that the FTA would enable both sides to fully leverage these complementarities.

India’s chief negotiator, Ajay Bhadoo, additional secretary in the Department of Commerce, called for a balanced agreement that would lay the foundation for a forward-looking partnership.

Israel’s chief negotiator, Yifat Alon Perel, senior director for trade policy and agreements and deputy trade commissioner at Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry, said the agreement has the potential to strengthen supply chains, expand cooperation and open new markets.

High-Level Engagement And Trade Figures

Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit will be his second to Israel after his landmark 2017 trip, when he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. During the visit, he is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to review progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and explore further cooperation in defence, security, agriculture, water management, innovation, trade and people-to-people ties.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said Israel looks forward to welcoming Modi and expressed optimism that the FTA could be finalised within the year.

The negotiations build on earlier economic engagements. During Goyal’s visit to Israel in November 2025, the terms of reference for launching FTA talks were signed. In September 2025, during the India visit of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the two sides concluded a bilateral investment agreement to enhance investor protection and expand cross-border investments.

Bilateral merchandise trade between India and Israel stood at USD 3.62 billion in FY 2024-25. Officials say the proposed FTA is expected to provide greater certainty and predictability for businesses, including MSMEs, and act as a catalyst to expand trade volumes further.

