India Issues Safety Advisory For Nationals In Qatar, launches 24x7 helpline

Amid escalating tensions in the region, the Embassy of India in Doha has issued a fresh advisory calling on Indian citizens residing in Qatar to exercise heightened caution and strictly adhere to official safety instructions.

According to the report, the mission urged members of the Indian community to remain vigilant and closely monitor updates disseminated by both the Embassy and Qatari authorities. Officials clarified that the Embassy continues to operate normally and remains accessible to citizens requiring assistance.

The advisory emphasised the importance of complying with emergency alerts circulated by local authorities, underscoring that such directives are critical to ensuring public safety during sensitive situations.

Indian nationals have been strongly advised to avoid areas in close proximity to military installations and other security-sensitive locations. The Embassy further recommended that individuals stay indoors, whether at home, workplaces, or other enclosed premises and limit movement outside unless absolutely unavoidable. The guidance is aimed at minimising exposure to any potential threats.

Reassuring the community, the Embassy stated that it is maintaining regular services and is closely monitoring developments. In case of urgent situations, Indian citizens can reach out to the Embassy through its round-the-clock helpline Number at +00974-55647502 or via email at [cons.doha@mea.gov.in].