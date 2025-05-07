India Launches ‘Operation Sindoor’, Targets Terror Infrastructure in PoJK and Pakistan

In a significant retaliatory move, the Indian Armed Forces have launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes come in response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen lost their lives.

According to official sources, nine terror sites have been hit in total. The operation was described as "focused, measured and non-escalatory", with India avoiding any strikes on Pakistani military facilities. Authorities emphasized that considerable restraint was exercised in both target selection and execution strategy.

The Indian government reiterated its resolve to hold accountable those responsible for the Pahalgam massacre, stating that this operation is a reflection of that commitment.

A detailed briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ is expected later today.

