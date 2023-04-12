India Likely to Witness Normal Rainfall for 2023 Southwest Monsoon Season.

Quantitatively, the southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ± 5% (Normal) this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report.

“The forecast based on both dynamical and statistical models suggests that quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be normal this year,” reads the IMD report.

The IMD also stated that LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971-2020 previously was 87 cm.

La Nino conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season, its impact may only be felt during the second half of the season, IMD said.

The agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences has shared the five category probability forecasts for the Seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole, which suggests the higher probability for monsoon seasonal rainfall to be normal.