India Logs 2,09,918 New Covid-19 Cases, Sharp Rise In Daily Death Toll

India on Monday reported 2,09,918 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 18,31,268.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 959 deaths taking the total death toll to 4,95,050. India also recorded 2,62,628 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,89,76,122.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 4.43 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 94.37 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 15.77 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 15.75 percent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 166.03 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.