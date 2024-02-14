India Marks 5th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack: Honoring the Brave Jawans

Five years ago, on February 14, 2019, India had a horrible attack in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. A suicide bomber smashed an explosives-laden SUV into a convoy of CRPF men, killing 40 brave jawans.
The incident occurred as the convoy, which carried around 2,500 jawans, was returning from leave or traveling to deployment sites. This awful day scarred the nation, causing fury and a profound sense of loss.
The attack was claimed by the Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed led by Masood Azhar.
The attack was claimed by the Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed led by Masood Azhar.

Let us remember the courageous troops who gave their life for our country and those who died protecting us.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the fallen troopers today and said their "sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered".
In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama".
"Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered," he added.
The suicide bomber who carried out the attack was identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, a Kashmiri youth from the Pulwama district.