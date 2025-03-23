India Plans Major Expansion in Power Transmission Network by 2032

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Friday announced that India aims to expand its power transmission network significantly, with plans to add approximately 1.91 lakh circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines and 1,274 GVA of transformation capacity by 2032. He made this statement while addressing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Power on Thursday evening.

Highlighting the crucial role of power infrastructure in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047, Lal emphasized that a robust and reliable transmission system is essential for the optimal utilization of generating capacity.

He stated that the National Electricity Plan (NEP) outlines the required transmission infrastructure to support the projected increase in generation capacity and rising electricity demand between 2023 and 2032.

“As per the NEP-Transmission, India plans to add 1.91 lakh ckm of transmission lines and 1,274 GVA of transformation capacity over the next decade. A well-developed transmission network is a prerequisite for ensuring reliability and efficiency in the power sector,” he said.

The National Electricity Plan-Transmission, which provides a comprehensive transmission strategy up to 2031-32, has been prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and was officially released in October 2024. Under Section 3 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the CEA is mandated to develop the NEP in alignment with the National Electricity Policy.

During the meeting, discussions also covered key issues such as Right of Way (RoW) challenges, advancements in transmission technologies, and cybersecurity concerns in the power sector.

Several Members of Parliament offered valuable suggestions regarding various government initiatives and schemes and lauded the Ministry of Power for its efforts in expanding the country's transmission network.

Concluding the meeting, Lal expressed his gratitude to the participants and directed officials to incorporate the recommendations put forth by the Members of Parliament, ensuring that the nation’s power infrastructure continues to evolve in alignment with developmental goals.