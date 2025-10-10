India Restores Full Diplomatic Ties with Afghanistan, Reopens Embassy in Kabul

In a landmark move, India has officially restored full diplomatic relations with Afghanistan and announced the reopening of its embassy in Kabul. This marks a significant shift in New Delhi’s approach to the Taliban-led administration.

The development comes during the visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India — the first by an Afghan foreign minister since the Taliban took control of the country.

During talks with Muttaqi, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that India will upgrade its current technical mission in Kabul to a “full-fledged embassy.”

"India has always stood by the people of Afghanistan. Afghans are important to us. They recently supported our fight against terror and condemned the Pahalgam attack,” Jaishankar said after the meeting.

Embassy Reopens After Four Years

India had significantly scaled down its diplomatic presence in 2021 amid intense fighting between the Taliban and the then-Afghan government.

The embassy in Kabul was downgraded, and consulates in other Afghan cities were shut.

With Friday’s announcement, India has officially restored full diplomatic status to its mission — signalling cautious but concrete steps toward normalising ties with the Taliban administration.

Background: Return of Indian Diplomats

Following the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, India had evacuated its diplomats using military aircraft. Two C-17 transport planes carried Indian officials home between August 15 and 16 amid widespread chaos in Kabul.

However, within a month, India cautiously resumed a limited diplomatic presence under a “technical mission” to oversee humanitarian and development assistance.

Taliban officials had at the time assured India of “adequate security” for its staff should New Delhi decide to restore its embassy. Over the years, bilateral communication has gradually improved, paving the way for this major diplomatic restoration.

A Strategic Shift

India’s move reflects both realism and regional pragmatism. By restoring full embassy operations, New Delhi seeks to secure its interests in Afghanistan while maintaining people-to-people and developmental ties.

Observers see the decision as part of India’s broader strategy to re-engage with its neighbourhood amid shifting geopolitical equations in South Asia.

