India Resumes E-visa Services for Canadian Nationals: Reports

On September 21, India had suspended visa services for Canadian nationals amid the heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The suspension of visa services came amid escalating diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levelled serious allegations against the Indian government saying that there were links between the latter and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom he called a "Canadian citizen".

India, in staunch words, had rejected the claims and termed them as "baseless" allegation. Subsequently, both countries expelled senior diplomats and asked them to leave the place as soon as possible.