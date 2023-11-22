India Resumes E-visa Services for Canadian Nationals: Reports

India on Wednesday resumed the e-visa services for Canadian nationals after a nearly two-month pause, sources said.
With this, all visa services, including tourist visas, have now resumed. Earlier, in the month of October, visa services resumed in four categories including entry visa, business visa, medical visa, and conference visa.
On September 21, India had suspended visa services for Canadian nationals amid the heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
The suspension of visa services came amid escalating diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levelled serious allegations against the Indian government saying that there were links between the latter and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom he called a "Canadian citizen".
India, in staunch words, had rejected the claims and termed them as "baseless" allegation. Subsequently, both countries expelled senior diplomats and asked them to leave the place as soon as possible.