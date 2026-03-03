India Reviews Middle East Airspace Disruptions; Relief Flights Planned

As tensions continue to disrupt air routes over parts of the Middle East, India’s aviation authorities are keeping a close watch on the unfolding situation, with efforts underway to minimise inconvenience to passengers and restore flight operations in a phased manner.

The developments were reviewed on Monday at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu. The meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and senior officials from the ministry, who assessed the impact of airspace restrictions on international services, particularly those connecting India with Gulf nations and beyond.

According to a report, Indian airlines have begun recalibrating their international schedules in response to the evolving airspace constraints. Several long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights are gradually returning to service, operating through revised flight paths that bypass restricted zones. Carriers are also repositioning aircraft and crew to restore network stability and reduce cascading delays.

A significant relief measure for affected travellers, IndiGo has scheduled 10 special flights from Jeddah to various Indian cities on March 3. The additional services are aimed at bringing back passengers stranded due to recent disruptions. However, these operations will depend on real-time airspace clearances and regulatory approvals.

The airline is working in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to facilitate smooth boarding and documentation for travellers. Industry sources indicate that other carriers, too, are reviewing capacity deployment and exploring options to accommodate passengers whose journeys were interrupted.

Foreign airlines operating between India and Gulf destinations have adopted a cautious approach, running limited services based on operational feasibility and the status of regional air corridors.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has reiterated that passenger safety remains paramount. Airlines have been directed to maintain clear and timely communication with customers and to strictly adhere to norms governing ticket refunds, rescheduling, and on-ground assistance.

Passengers have been advised to verify flight schedules directly with their respective airlines before leaving for airports and to rely only on official channels for updates, amid the fluid situation.

The ministry said it is in constant touch with airlines, airport operators, regulatory bodies and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that operations resume in an orderly and secure manner. Authorities added that further advisories will be issued as and when the regional airspace environment stabilises.