India Rises to 39th Rank in Global Innovation Index 2024

The consistent rise in India's GII ranking is attributed to its knowledge capital, a dynamic start-up ecosystem, and the remarkable contributions of both public and private research organizations. The GII serves as a vital tool for governments worldwide to evaluate innovation-driven social and economic transformations within their nations.

Globally, Switzerland, Sweden, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom are recognized as the most innovative economies. Meanwhile, China, Turkiye, India, Viet Nam, and the Philippines have been identified as the fastest climbers over the past decade, according to WIPO's GII 2024 report.