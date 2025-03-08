India Sees 26% Surge in Women's Higher Education Enrolment in 2024

India has witnessed a significant rise in women's enrolment in higher education, which grew by 26% year-on-year in 2024, a recent study has revealed. In contrast, men's enrolment in universities saw a modest 3.6% increase during the same period.

According to a report by learning and employability solutions firm TeamLease Edtech, the overall student enrolment in Indian universities rose by approximately 12% from 2023 to 2024.

A notable highlight of the report is the sharp rise in women's participation in work-linked, work-integrated, and direct admission (DA) programmes, which more than doubled, reflecting a remarkable 124% growth. Men's enrolment in these specialised programmes also saw a substantial increase of nearly 66%.

TeamLease Edtech Founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj emphasized that this trend is shaping a more balanced workforce for the future. "The rise in female applicants in both university and work-integrated programs is a testament to the evolving aspirations of women of today. We need to look into this trend beyond the higher education lens."

He further stressed the need for continued efforts in providing industry-relevant education to ensure long-term career growth for women.