India Sends Back 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Held By BSF

India has repatriated five Bangladeshi nationals, including two women and two children, to their country after they were apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) while crossing the international border between the two countries and attempting to enter Indian territory.

The BSF handed over these five Bangladeshi nationals to Border Gaurd Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday at 8.30 am, the force said on Tuesday.

The BSF troops deployed at Border Out Post Madhupur, under South Bengal Frontier, apprehended the five Bangladeshi nationals while crossing the International Border illegally, the BSF said.

During interrogation, the BSF said, one of the Bangladeshi women revealed that she was coming to India from Bangladesh illegally with her entire family for better treatment of her mother but they were all apprehended by the BSF on the border.