India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Palestinians In War-Hit Gaza Strip

India sent humanitarian aid to war-torn Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday amid the raging war between Hamas and Israel which included 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material. The aid package is expected to reach the country via Egypt.
The spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bagchi wrote on X, “An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt.”
The items meant for Palestinians will enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing it shares with Egypt.
Bagchi informed that the aid includes “essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets, among other necessary items”.
India’s humanitarian aid package to Palestine comes three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. During their conversation that took place on Thursday, PM Modi said that India would continue to send aid to the Palestinians. Moreover, he condoled the deaths of civilians in the Gaza Strip due to the bombing at a hospital.
After speaking to Abbas, PM Modi said, “Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.”