India Slams Pakistan For Raising Kashmir Issue At UN

India slammed Pakistan after its United Nations (UN) envoy brought up the Kashmir issue.

It said that no amount of rhetoric and propaganda can change the fact that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are and will always be an "inalienable" part of India.

Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said this after Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir in his statement at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

Mathur said, "The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of misinformation, rhetoric or propaganda from any country can change that fact.”

It is to be mentioned that Pakistan consistently raises up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at various UN platforms, disregarding the agenda and topics of discussion at the meetings.

Earlier on Monday, India tore into Pakistan after it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council meeting, prompting India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj to assert that she would not waste the Council’s time by responding to such “mischievous” remarks.