India Stops Ravi River Water Flow to Pakistan, Diverts to J&K

According to official sources, the Irrigation and Hydel Power Generation Project has encountered many obstacles over the last three decades. Nevertheless, the construction of the barrage has initiated the water retention process at Shahpur. As per the Indus Water Treaty, India will now make use of the maximum water capacity from the Ravi River. Instead of flowing to Pakistan from the old Lakhanpur dam, the water will now be utilized in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

The Shahpur Kandi Barrage Project's construction began in 1995, but faced significant delays due to disputes between the governments of J&K and Punjab. After being suspended for several years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, intervened, leading to its resumption in 2018 after a hiatus of over four and a half years.