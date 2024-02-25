India Stops Ravi River Water Flow to Pakistan, Diverts to J&K

India has stopped the release of water from the Ravi River into Pakistan after completing the construction of the Shahpur Kandi barrage. This structure is situated on the border between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
As per media reports on Saturday, this change means that instead of flowing into Pakistan, 1150 cusecs of Ravi water will now be used to irrigate over 32,000 hectares of land in the Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to official sources, the Irrigation and Hydel Power Generation Project has encountered many obstacles over the last three decades. Nevertheless, the construction of the barrage has initiated the water retention process at Shahpur. As per the Indus Water Treaty, India will now make use of the maximum water capacity from the Ravi River. Instead of flowing to Pakistan from the old Lakhanpur dam, the water will now be utilized in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.
The Shahpur Kandi Barrage Project's construction began in 1995, but faced significant delays due to disputes between the governments of J&K and Punjab. After being suspended for several years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, intervened, leading to its resumption in 2018 after a hiatus of over four and a half years.
"This multipurpose project, valued at Rs 3300 crores, will not only provide irrigation water to Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab but will also generate approximately 206 MW of electricity and attract tourists to the site," stated official sources to a local media portal. Reports add that the electricity generated from this project will primarily benefit Punjab.
Dr. Jitendra Singh commented after the project was finished that the previous administrations in Jammu and Kashmir had halted the project because of political biases, despite its potential to benefit the Samba and Kathua districts in the Jammu region. However, the minister also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi's initiatives resulted in the project being revived after 40 years and designated as a national project.
An English newspaper quoted Ajit Kumar, Executive Engineer at RTIC Kathua, as confirming the commencement of the water retention process. He mentioned that water from the Ranjeet Sagar Dam has been released for the Shahpur Kandi barrage. Kumar expects that the dam will reach the necessary height in 90 days.
The project's expenses have been adjusted several times and currently amount to Rs 3300 crores, covering the construction of a 206 MW hydel power project. Punjab will reap the benefits of the generated electricity, while Jammu and Kashmir will be allocated 1150 cusecs of water from the Ravi River.
The Shahpur Kandi Power House is anticipated to be finished by the end of next year. It's worth noting that the Prime Minister classified it as a Project of National Importance in 2018. This initiative will enhance the utilization of the Ravi River, adding to the electricity produced by the upstream Ranjit Sagar Dam.