India Suspends Mail, Parcel Services With Pakistan After Ban On Imports

India has taken back-to-back punitive actions against Pakistan. India has suspended the exchange of all categories of mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes today (3rd may).

This move has come right after the Centre put a ban on import of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan to India. The latest order was issued by the Department of Posts that operates under the Ministry of Communication, as per media reports.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communication, was quoted to have said in a statement as—“Government of India has decided to suspend the exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes”

Pakistan’s export sector to be impacted

India’s ban on imports from Pakistan is likely to impact Pakistan’s already struggling export sector. Pakisatn relies heavily on commodities gained through cross-border trade including cement, textiles, and agricultural products. Given the poor state of its economy, India’s move can increase economic pressure on it.

Earlier, the centre ordered any vessel bearing the flag of Pakistan baring from visiting Indian ports. On the reverse, ships with Indian flag are prohibited from docking at ports in Pakistan.

India has already taken a series of punitive measures against Pakistan. India has repeatedly alleged that Pahalgam terrorist attack has cross-border linkages. In the Pahalgam attack, gunmen opened fire on civilians, killing 26 people, most of them tourists.

New Delhi has vowed strong action against Pakistan, for the alleged involvement of its government in fostering and facilitating cross-border terrorism.

The punitive measures announced by India includes suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari, denial of Indian airspace to Pakistani airlines, cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals, and a downgrading of diplomatic ties.