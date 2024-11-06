India To 2025 Host Quad Summit, Donald Trump Likely To Attend

Originally planned for New Delhi this past September, the Quad Summit was relocated to New York due to scheduling conflicts among the leaders. Mira Rapp-Hooper, Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania at the US National Security Council, had explained the decision earlier, saying, "When we were planning for this year's Quad Summit, India was scheduled to host but as we looked at all four of these leaders' schedules, we became increasingly clear that the best way to make sure that they met and had the time they wanted to have these discussions would be this weekend here in the US."