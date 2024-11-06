India To 2025 Host Quad Summit, Donald Trump Likely To Attend
India will host the 2025 Quad Summit, with newly-elected US President Donald Trump expected to join the gathering of Indo-Pacific leaders, according to official sources.
Originally planned for New Delhi this past September, the Quad Summit was relocated to New York due to scheduling conflicts among the leaders. Mira Rapp-Hooper, Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania at the US National Security Council, had explained the decision earlier, saying, "When we were planning for this year's Quad Summit, India was scheduled to host but as we looked at all four of these leaders' schedules, we became increasingly clear that the best way to make sure that they met and had the time they wanted to have these discussions would be this weekend here in the US."
Looking ahead to next year, she added, "We do expect that next year the Quad Summit will take place in India. PM Modi graciously agreed to swap host years with us and we do expect all four Quad leaders to meet in India next year."
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also confirmed the arrangement, stating, "Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025."
For the recent summit in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a three-day visit to the United States on September 21, meeting with several global leaders, including outgoing US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The upcoming 2025 Quad Summit in India will mark a significant moment for the region, with discussions expected to further strengthen partnerships and address pressing challenges in the Indo-Pacific.