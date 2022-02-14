India to Ban 54 more Chinese Apps Owing to Security Reasons

The Union government issued fresh orders to ban over 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security.

The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera, equalizer and bass booster, CamCard, Viva Video Editor, Tencnt Xriver, AppLock, Dual Space Lite among others.

Since June 2020, the government has banned a total of around 224 Chinese apps across some three rounds with about 43 Chinese apps including Snack Video and AliExpress along with AliPay Cashier directed to be taken down in November, following earlier bans in June that had impacted 59 apps while in September it had ordered the takedown of 118 apps under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.



The majority of the apps banned in June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly sending them “outside”.

This action came days after the border standoff in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on May 5 last year between Indian soldiers and PLA troops.

The government of India had blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps stating that they are “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of the state and public order”.