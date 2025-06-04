India to Hold 2027 Census in Two Phases With Caste Enumeration

The Government of India has announced that the Population Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, and for the first time in decades, it will be accompanied by the enumeration of castes. This landmark decision was officially revealed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

As per the notification, the reference date for the census will be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027. However, for the Union Territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the census will be carried out earlier with a reference date of October 1, 2026, to accommodate extreme weather conditions.

A formal notification of intent to conduct the census, as mandated under Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948, is expected to be published in the Official Gazette on June 16, 2025.

Census Amid Historical Context

India's last population census was held in 2011, also in two phases — House Listing Operations (April–September 2010) and Population Enumeration (February 9–28, 2011), with a reference date of March 1, 2011. For the snow-covered regions, however, the enumeration was conducted in September 2010, with a reference date of October 1, 2010.

The 2021 Census, originally scheduled in a similar two-phase format, was fully prepared and ready for rollout. However, the unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 forced authorities to postpone the entire exercise indefinitely.

Significance of Caste Enumeration

The inclusion of caste enumeration in the 2027 Census marks a pivotal moment in Indian demographic documentation, potentially offering policymakers deeper insights into social equity, resource allocation, and welfare planning. This move could also inform debates around reservation policies and affirmative action, long-demanded by various communities and political parties.

Conducting Authority and Legal Framework

The Census of India is conducted under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990. The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, oversees the execution of the nationwide exercise — the largest population count in the world.

With preparations now in motion, Census 2027 is poised to be one of the most significant demographic exercises in India’s history, with implications that could shape policy and governance for the next decade.