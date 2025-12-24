India to Launch AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Block-2 Satellite Today

India is gearing up for another significant milestone in space technology as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), prepares to launch the United States’ AST SpaceMobile BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite today at 8:55 AM from the Sriharikota spaceport.

The satellite will be deployed into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) using ISRO’s heavy-lift launch vehicle, LVM3. This marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3, underscoring ISRO’s proven reliability in launching heavy payloads.

Notably, BlueBird Block-2 is the largest commercial communication satellite ever deployed in LEO and is also the heaviest payload launched by LVM3 from Indian soil.

BlueBird Block-2 is part of the AST SpaceMobile constellation, a U.S.-based initiative aimed at providing global direct-to-mobile connectivity. With ISRO’s support, the system is expected to enable seamless 4G and 5G voice calls, messaging, video, and data services worldwide, even in remote areas with no terrestrial network coverage.

The mission further demonstrates ISRO’s growing role in the global commercial satellite launch market and highlights India’s capability to support international space collaborations.

