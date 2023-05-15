India To Repatriate Kohinoor In One Of The Largest Claims Faced By UK

The 105-carat diamond was held by Indian rulers before it went into the hands of the East India Company from Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s treasury and then was presented to Queen Victoria after the annexation of Punjab.

A senior ASI official in New Delhi said that concerted efforts are being made to repatriate the artifacts from out of the country. ASI spokesperson Vasant Swarnkar said, “Since Independence, 251 artefacts have been brought back to India, and 238 of these have been repatriated since 2014. Besides, about 100 artefacts are in the process of being repatriated, from countries including the UK, and the US.”